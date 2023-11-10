New York, November 10: Surgeons in the United States have claimed to have carried out the first-ever full eye transplant on a man, marking a significant achievement. It is unknown, though, if the individual who underwent surgery will be able to see again. After 21 hours of surgery, half of Aaron James's face was replaced. James escaped a high-voltage electrical mishap (7,200-volt electric shock) in June 2021, which led to the complex surgery.

Although corneas have been successfully transplanted for years, the most recent procedure, as reported by WION, required removing a portion of the face as well as the entire left eye, including the optic nerve and blood supply. Surgery on Unborn Child: US Doctors Perform First-Ever Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby To Prevent Heart Failure After Birth.

The 46-year-old also had severe injuries, according to the combined reports, which included losing his dominant left arm above the elbow, his nose and lips, his front teeth, his left cheek region, and his chin. For face transplants, NYU Langone Health was recommended to James. The hospital performed the face surgery operations on May 27. James was healing nicely following the bilateral transplant, according to the doctors. The eye that was given appeared exceptionally healthy, the doctors added. Delhi AIIMS Sets World Record, Performs Groundbreaking Surgery on Three-Month-Old Baby to Remove Obstructions in Kidneys.

Many people have long believed that it is impossible, but the fact that we have successfully completed the first whole-eye transplant with a face is an amazing accomplishment. We've made one major step forward and have paved the way for the next chapter to restore vision, Dr Eduardo Rodriguez, one of team's top surgeons, was quoted as saying by the WION. We do not make any promises regarding sight restoration. However, I am confident that we have made progress towards our goal, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).