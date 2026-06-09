US Flight Crew Rescued After Apache Attack Helicopter Goes Down Near Strait of Hormuz

A US military flight crew has been successfully rescued after an Apache attack helicopter gunship went down near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The rescue operation was first reported by The New York Times, citing two individuals briefed on the matter. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash or the total number of personnel on board the aircraft.

The incident comes at a highly delicate time for Middle Eastern security. A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran is currently facing intense strain, rendering the local waters highly volatile for international military operations. US Pilot Rescued After Fighter Jet Shot Down in Iran; Helicopter Also Hit During Search.

Geopolitical tensions had peaked over the weekend following a flurry of retaliatory cross-border military strikes between Iran and Israel. Both nations have since scaled back their operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Tel Aviv has halted strikes against Iranian targets, while Tehran suspended its military operations directed at Israel under the caveat that Israeli forces stop air raids in southern Lebanon. Iran War Update: US F-15E Strike Eagle Shot Down, One Crew Rescued, Second Missing in High-Risk Operation.

Against the backdrop of the helicopter downing, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong confidence during a recent campaign tele-rally that a new nuclear agreement with Iran is imminent. Trump claimed that backroom diplomatic channels are yielding results, asserting that the U.S. could achieve "total victory" and establish a fresh deal within the next two weeks. Iranian diplomatic channels have similarly signaled an openness to continuing direct negotiations with Washington, provided that the U.S. side acts in good faith.

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