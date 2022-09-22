Miami, September 22:A highway in the US state of Florida was blocked with thousands of beer cans that spilled on to the road after a pile-up involving five semi-trailers trucks, the media reported on Thursday. On Wednesday morning, two semi-trailers crashed on the busy highway and pulled over, the BBC reported citing the Tampa Bay Times newspaper as saying.

After a short while, two more semi-trailers and a pick-up truck stopped to help. But the fifth semi-trailer, which was carrying the beer cans, failed to stop in time and crashed into the parked vehicles, the newspaper said. Tomato Truck Crash Causes Mess on US Motorway; 7 Cars Crash Reported After Over 150,000 Tomatoes Spill on Busy Road (Watch Video).

Beer Spilled on Road:

A Florida highway was temporarily closed after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. https://t.co/7HMhhXKa8l pic.twitter.com/pay87q9grL — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2022

Besides the beer cans, concrete being transported by one of the trailers also spilled all over the road. All lanes were closed following the accident. The highway opened to normal traffic few hours later.

