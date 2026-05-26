US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: Tehran Denies Agreeing to Transfer Highly Enriched Uranium Abroad, Rejects Reports on Proposed US Deal

Tehran, May 26: Iran has not agreed to transfer its enriched uranium abroad, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, rejecting a report by Saudi-based Al Hadath claiming "Iran is prepared to remove its highly enriched uranium from its territory." Tasnim said its investigations found that the report, which cited high-ranking sources, about details of a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, fails to be true.

It added that, like many of the Saudi media's other reports on details of peace talks between Iran and the United States, this one aligns with the US psychological operations, Xinhua reported. According to Tasnim, "In the text of the MoU that exists to this day, there is no statement declaring (Iran's) readiness to remove nuclear materials, and Iran has essentially made no commitment regarding nuclear actions in the memorandum." US-Iran War: US Forces Strike Missile Launch Sites and Mine-Laying Boats in Southern Iran in ‘Self-Defense’ Operation Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Talks.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said in a message to the nation on Monday that "there will be no retreat," noting that Iran needs unity and solidarity to disappoint the United States and Israel, Tasnim reported. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told state-run IRIB TV that Iran and the United States are working to finalize an MoU on ending the war.

"Our intention has been to firstly agree on an MoU consisting of 14 clauses," Baghaei said, noting that "within a period of 30 to 60 days," they would "reach a final agreement." "Among the major topics to be addressed in the MoU are the cessation of US maritime attacks, or naval blockade as they themselves call it, and other issues on the release of Iranian frozen assets," he added. Iran Deal Not ‘Fully Negotiated Yet’: Donald Trump Says No Financial Concessions Will Be Given to Tehran Under Proposed Agreement.

Iran, the United States, and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Following the truce, Iranian and US delegations held one round of peace talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement. Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).