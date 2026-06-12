US President Donald Trump issued a sharp public rebuke of Iran on Friday, accusing Tehran of leaking false terms regarding a potential peace agreement and alleging that Iranian forces launched a failed drone strike against Indian commercial vessels. The statements, published on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, add fresh volatility to an intensely fragile diplomatic environment as the two nations attempt to formalize a ceasefire and resolve the months-long shipping crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

In his social media post, President Trump claimed that the information circulating in international media outlets did not match the conditions established during direct negotiations. US-Israel-Iran War Update: Donald Trump and Tehran Move to Sign Historic US-Iran Peace Deal in Geneva.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump wrote. "What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with."

Disputes Over Peace Treaty Terms

The diplomatic dispute follows several days of conflicting reports from Washington and Tehran regarding a memorandum of understanding designed to extend an April 8 ceasefire by 60 days. Trump had previously indicated that a definitive breakthrough was imminent, suggesting a formal signing could take place over the weekend in Europe to facilitate the gradual reopening of the vital maritime chokepoint.

However, Iranian foreign ministry officials quickly downplayed the imminence of a final agreement. On Friday, Tehran denied that a memorandum had been finalized, rejecting assertions that a signing ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday in Geneva. Diplomats close to the talks indicate that major obstacles remain unresolved, specifically regarding the mechanisms for unfreezing billions of dollars in Iranian assets currently restricted under US sanctions. ‘Unacceptable’: India Lodges Strong Protest With US Over Attacks on Vessels Carrying Indian Mariners.

Trump Slams Iran Over Fake News Leak Regarding Peace Deal Terms

Alleged Drone Strike Near the Strait of Hormuz

In the same publication, President Trump introduced a new allegation, stating that Iranian forces had attempted to target commercial vessels associated with India. "Their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump asserted, adding a direct warning that Iranian leadership must "get their act together, and FAST!"

US Central Command (CENTCOM) officials later corroborated part of the claim, stating that American forces had successfully intercepted two one-way attack drones on Thursday night. According to US military sources, the drones appeared to target commercial traffic transiting the Gulf of Oman after exiting the strait. Iranian authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Heightened Regional and Maritime Tensions

The claims regarding Indian vessels surface at a moment of significant diplomatic sensitivity between New Delhi and Washington. On Thursday, the Indian government lodged a formal "strong protest" with US diplomats after American military forces disabled the commercial tanker MT Settebello on Wednesday for allegedly violating the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

That strike resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers, marking the first fatalities of the blockade since its enforcement began. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for an immediate cessation of such hostilities, urging a return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore regional stability.

Despite the exchange of military strikes over the past 48 hours—sparked initially by the downing of a US Apache helicopter earlier in the week—both Washington and Tehran have indicated they are utilizing regional mediators, including Qatar, to prevent a return to full-scale war while testing the parameters of a permanent truce.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).