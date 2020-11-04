Washington, November 4: United States President Donald Trump, in his mid-night address to the media at White House, alleged a "major fraud" by the Democrats. Trump claimed that he was on course to win the elections, but the vote count was deliberately delayed to "steal" the results. The Republicans, he said, will move the Supreme Court. Track live updates of US Presidential Election 2020 Results.

The President is against the registration of votes cast through mail-in ballots, that have not been received by end of the Election Day by the respective polling booths. In several states, particularly those held by the Democrats, mail-in ballots received till November 13 would be accepted -- provided they were dispatched on November 2.

According to Trump, the mail-in ballots received after the Election Day amounts to voter fraud. "The norms do not allow voting when the time period has ended," he said, adding that the Republicans will move the apex court to stop the counting of mail-in ballots received after the voting hours ended.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," Trump said, adding that "we cannot allow such a major fraud to be perpetrated on the nation".

"Frankly we did win this election," the President said, citing his victories in Texas and Florida, and the leads he maintained in Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania among the swing states.

The forecast by American media outlets showed Biden leading with 220 electoral college votes so far, whereas, Trump was trailing marginally with 213. The candidate who wins 270 electoral votes will be the next President. According to pollsters, the bulk of mail-in ballots -- which are yet to be counted in several states -- have been sent by voters who are backing Biden.

Analysts had earlier warned that Trump may take the legal route to stall the count of mail-in ballots after the election night. At a time when the Supreme Court has a clear conservative bias, which increased to 6-3 after the recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's legal team is considered to hold the edge.

