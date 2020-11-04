Results of the high-stake presidential elections in the United States will begin emerging from late evening hours in the US (early morning as per IST) after polling concludes in all provinces. The winner of the Donald Trump vs Joe Biden contest may not be known today, as the norms related to the counting of votes vary in several out of the 50 provinces of the country. Stay tuned here for the early trends and live news updates on US presidential election 2020 results.

Since there is not a single federal election commission in the US, the norms related to the counting of votes vary from state to state. For example, Arizona has begun the counting of votes cast through mail-in ballots since October 20. On the other hand, the rules in Ohio bar counting of mail-in ballots or early votes before the "Election Day" (November 3 this year). Electoral College Map 2020 Projection: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? State-Wise Prediction of US Election Results.

Officials in key battleground states - Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania - also did not begin the counting of votes before the Election Day. This will lead to a delay of upto three days in declaring the final result in these three provinces.

Though the official result may take a week's period to emerge, due to the unprecedented use of mail-in ballots this year, an outcome would emerge much earlier. As per the earlier precedent, a winner is declared by the Election Night or the subsequent day by the US media - based on who is leading the vote count in perennial swing states. US Elections 2020: Which Are The Swing States? Why Are They More Crucial in Determining Presidential Poll Results?

Notably, the presidential poll in the US is not a direct election despite it appears so. The 257 million registered electorate actually vote for delegates who have pledged support to the political parties - mainly Republicans and Democrats - and these delegates convene in December to form the electoral college which elects the next President.

A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency. The number of pledged delegates in each state vary, depending on the population size. Due to the number of delegates involved and the fluctuating electoral sentiment, the presidential aspirants largely focus their campaign in the swing states. US Elections 2020: How is The President Elected? What is The Electoral College? 5 Questions Answered.

If the poll results emerge as a landslide for either of the candidates, the results would be declared by the US media by tonight. But, in case of a close battle, the release of outcome may be stretched to days or weeks. Since President Trump has regularly raised the "bogie of election fraud", analysts fear the outcome of the presidential poll may be a long-drawn out affair in case of a close contest - and would ultimately be decided by the US Supreme Court.