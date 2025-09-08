Mumbai, September 8: A man from North Carolina was arrested last month on two felony bigamy charges after cops said that he married three women at the same time. The accused was identified as Harry Irvine Burdick Jr, who is said to be in his 60s. Authorities now believe that the accused may have had more wives. In a press release dated August 28, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said that Burdick was arrested on August 22 and charged with two counts of felony bigamy.

As per the official statement, detectives from the Sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began an investigation involving bigamy in April, reports People. During the investigation, cops found that Burdick had three marriage licenses with three different women. Notably, all three marriages took place in North Carolina's counties Lincoln County, Davidson County, and Guilford County. US Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Arrested After Newborn Found Dead Inside Trash Bag in Closet at University of Kentucky in Lexington, Probe On.

"Detectives were unable to locate divorce proceedings before Mr. Burdick had already married two other women," the statement read. The police further said that "financial motivation and personal gain" were the motives behind Burdick's three marriages. The sheriff's office also said that Burdick was released the same day on a written promise to appear in court at the Davidson County Courthouse.

Police believe there could be more victims and have urged other victims to come forward and contact Detective Foushee at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. "If you or someone you know has been legally married without a divorce to Mr. Burdick, please contact Detective Foushee at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (336) 236-3365," the sheriff's office said. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Throws 4-Year-Old Son Into Lake As ‘Offering to God’ After Husband Drowns in Ohio, Investigation Underway.

It must be noted that North Carolina classifies bigamy as a Class I felony, with the charge resulting in imprisonment for anyone who knowingly marries while still being legally married to another person. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said that further investigation is underway. Burdick will appear before the court on September 22.

