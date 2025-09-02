In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old student of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, allegedly wrapped the body of her newborn baby in a towel and placed it inside a black trash bag, which was later discovered in a closet at a residence near campus. Laken Snelling, a senior and member of the university’s STUNT cheerleading team for the past three seasons, was arrested. Authorities said she admitted to giving birth during her interview with police. The infant’s body was found unresponsive, prompting investigators to charge Snelling with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is currently reviewing the cause of death, while the student remains in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center. University officials confirmed her affiliation with the cheerleading team but directed all further questions to law enforcement. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Infant Found Dead in Closet

NEW: University of Kentucky student arrested after her baby was found deceased in a trash bag inside a closet. 21-year-old Laken Snelling has been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. Snelling is a member of the… pic.twitter.com/CWzlwctc0B — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)