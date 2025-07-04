Chicago, July 4: A 30-year-old school teacher in Chicago, Illinois, has been accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student over 50 times. The teacher, identified as Christina Formella, was teaching at the Downers Grove South High School in Chicago. Now, the latest developments in the case revealed that Formella requested that the court allow her to live closer to her victim. However, her request was denied.

In March, Christina Formella was charged with criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Post that, she was handed an additional 52 charges in connection with the sexual assault case. According to a report in the New York Post, Formella's husband, Michael Formella, has stood by her despite the seriousness of the allegations against her. Illinois Shocker: Downers Grove Teacher Christina Formella Faces Over 50 New Charges for Having Sex With Minor Student At Least 45 Times (Watch Video).

The former school teacher has now been charged with 55 criminal counts, including criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming. Michael, who is Christina's college sweetheart, even went on to claim that his wife was being framed due to her appearance. A witness recalled seeing Michael and Formella holding hands and even smiling at each other throughout the incident, until Formella got up.

Since last month, Formella has been living with her parents at their home on a golf course. After allegations were made against her, she was asked to wear an ankle monitor. During the trial, Formella's lawyers argued that the marital home is within a court-ordered 5,000-feet buffer zone between her and the alleged victim. However, during the hearing, the former school teacher requested that the court reduce the distance to only 2,500 feet. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

Notably, Formella made the request stating that the teenager spends time with his friends and works near her home. However, the judge denied her request. Formella will face up to 60 years in jail if found guilty. Jaclyn McAndrew, public prosecutor, said that the former school teacher was grooming the teenager since he was 14 by luring him into a false sense of security and abusing him.

