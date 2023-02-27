Mumbai, February 27: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be killed by his own inner circle over his handling of the war in Ukraine. The development is only a matter of time, Zelenksyy added. Ukrainian President made these outrageous remarks in the documentary “Year” by journalist Dmytro Komarov on the completion of one year of the Russia-Ukraine War. It was released on Friday.

“There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside the state. And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer," Zelenskyy reportedly said. There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia, the Ukrainian President predicted. Zelenskyy made these claims citing the rising unrest within Russia as the war in Ukraine has continued to drag on. Vladimir Putin Dead? Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Suggests Russian President May Have Died, Says 'Not Sure Whether He Is Still Alive'.

While this is not the first time such rumour has flown, in December, The Washington Post reported that the Russian president's closest allies were growing increasingly frustrated with him, speculating that has no idea what he is doing and no solid plan moving forward in Ukraine. Due to war, the Russian has suffered. Vladimir Putin Had Threatened To Assassinate Boris Johnson After He Warned Russian President Not To Invade Ukraine: Report.

Apart from the military burden, Russia has become the most sanctioned nation in the world over the past year, targeted with sanctions by more than 30 countries representing more than half of the world’s economy.

