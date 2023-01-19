Mumbai, January 19: Amid the ongoing rumours about Vladimir Putin's health, Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly said that the Russian President may have even died. Zelensky made the statement while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also requested allies to send more weapons as Ukraine fights Russia's invasion.

According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the Ukrainian president also spoke about potential peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow while commenting about the helicopter crash that took place in Brovary. Making a bold statement at the forum, Zelensky said, "Right now I don't understand who to talk to. I am not sure whether the president of Russia is still alive." Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffering From Side-Effects of Medication, Feeling 'Dizzy and Weak', Says Report.

Zelensky's statement comes amid various media reports claiming Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health condition. The Ukrainian President also said that he is not sure if Putin is still alive or if it is the Russian President, who is making the decisions. While there are numerous rumours doing rounds on social media about Putin's health, no official statement has been made.

Multiple reports also state that Putin's close circle could cover up the news of his death in order to cling on to power. Some reports also claimed that the Russian President was killed and was immediately replaced by a lookalike in early 2000s. However, no rumour has turned out to be true with lack of concrete evidence. Vladimir Putin To Be Assassinated? Russian President ‘Will Be Killed Before His Birthday’, Claims Exiled Leader Ilya Ponomarev.

A news report also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from the side-effects of the medications that he is on. Besides, the report also stated that Putin is feeling dizzy and weak. In the past too, there were rumours that claimed Putin suffered a strike in 2008.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).