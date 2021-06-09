London, June 9: In a shocking incident, a teenager killed his two sisters after making a pact with the devil to win the lottery by "sacrificing" women, a court has heard. The 19-year-old Danyal Hussein brutally stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman,27, on June 6 last year after celebrating Henry's birthday in Fryent Country Park in Wembley north-west London. Siblings Kill Their Mother to Bathe in Her Blood as a Part of Satanic Sacrifice in Peru.

The victims' bodies were found the next day intertwined and concealed in a hedgerow, the DailyMail reported. During the investigation, cops found a handwritten note in which Hussein made a deal with a demon to "sacrifice" women for his gain.

"As it turned out, the demon did not come good on the bargain, since not only did the defendant not win the lottery but the police identified all the evidence that links him to these two murders," prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said.

The prosecutor said that the sisters enjoyed Henry's birthday so much that they decided to stay back after the party. When they failed to reach home, their family went to the park to look for them. Cops were alerted after the family discovered a knife lying in the grass and soon bodies were discovered.

In his note to the devil, the accused expressed his intentions to "sacrifice" six women every six months in order to win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot. However, Hussein has denied that he wrote the note.

"Given it was found in his bedroom, has his finger and thumbprints upon it, and is signed in his name and in his blood, the identity of the author may not prove difficult to discern," Glasgow said.

