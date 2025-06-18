A day after US President Donald Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender," Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern rebuttal, warning that any American military intervention would lead to “irreparable damage.” In a televised address on Wednesday, June 18, Ayatollah Khamenei declared, “The Iranian nation will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will against an imposed peace. We will not surrender to any form of coercion.” Amid escalating regional tensions and recent Israeli airstrikes, Khamenei also condemned the actions of what he called the “Zionist regime,” vowing retaliation. “They made a big mistake and will be punished. We will not forsake the blood of our martyrs or remain silent over violations of our airspace,” he said. ‘Battle Has Begun’, Declares Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After Iran Fires Hypersonic Missile at Israel Amid Donald Trump’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’.

‘US Military Intervention Will Cause Irreparable Damage’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

