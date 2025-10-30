Mumbai, October 30: Who is Aliia Roza? Is she really a former Russian sex spy? The questions come as a video of the former Russian "sex spy" is going viral. In an interview, Aliia Roza, the former "sex spy", who claims to be from Russia, explained how Moscow is waging "sex warfare" on Silicon Valley techies to steal their trade secrets. She also claimed that foreign operatives are using romance scams and emotional manipulation as tactics to extract trade secrets from engineers and executives in Silicon Valley.

In an interview with The New York Post, Aliia Roza said that from a young age, she was trained to seduce and psychologically manipulate targets on behalf of state authorities. Her warning comes after it was claimed that China and Russia allegedly deployed female spies to seduce techies and steal US secrets. A video clip of the interview going viral on social media shows the former Russian "sex spy" saying that men in Silicon Valley are easily targeted as they are not geniuses in dating. Roza also laid out red flags the former Russian spy says engineers and tech executives should spot before they get "burned". “They see the target, they need to get information. They need to manipulate the target, emotions, feelings, or whatever they can do, they will do it," she said. While her alleged claims are going viral, scroll below to know who Aliia Roza is. Aliia Roza, Who Claims To Be Former Russian Sex Spy, Shares How She Mastered the Art of Sexpionage Using 'Psychology of Men', Reveals Why She Fled Russia.

Who Is Aliia Roza? All About Former Russian 'Sex Spy'

According to her official Instagram account, Aliia Roza is a secret agent turned speaker. Her bio describes her as a coach and fashion columnist who also shares tips on women's empowerment. Aliia Roza also has a website called Roza Club, where she shares seduction techniques. As per the about page, Roza claims to be a former secret undercover "Honeytrap" agent. The page further states that she is the former undercover "Sexpionage" agent who is sharing secret spy techniques adopted from the KGB program. The former Russian "sex spy" claims to be a certified seduction and sex coach recognised by the Kinsey Institute of Illinois.

Besides being a former Russian spy, Roza also claims to be a Women's Empowerment Activist, public speaker, TV host, and influencer. "Aliia Roza offers a wealth of knowledge and expertise to guide you in mastering the Art of Seduction," her about page read. Roza, who has over one million followers on Instagram, is also a podcaster. In her podcast "TO DIE FOR", Roza shares her life journey as a secret undercover agent who fought human and drug trafficking. Notably, Aliia Roza has been endorsed by a British Royal Charity and was also crowned Miss Asia 2017 in London.

Aliia Roza Reveals Tactics Used by Spies To Seduce Silicon Valley Techies

The former Russian "sex spy", who defected from Russia after she fell in love with an intelligence target, told NY Post that sex spies follow a sinister playbook, which has been designed to break down defenses even before targets realise that they’re being hunted. Roza also claimed that while the US strives "to protect human rights", Russians and Chinese "manipulate their targets in a really bad way" while seeing their own agents as disposable. She also spoke about agents using the "milk technique", in which they fake mutual connections to appear legitimate. ‘Sex Warfare’ in Silicon Valley: China, Russia Allegedly Deploy Female Spies To Seduce Techies and Steal US Secrets; Elon Musk Reacts.

She also said that after establishing trust and escalating psychological manipulation, the agents finally start threatening their targets if the desired information isn't revealed. "They’ll create stress — fear of losing the relationship. If you don’t send this information right now, I’ll disappear forever. Under that emotional rush, people give up things they never would otherwise," she said. Roza also said that those working in Tech are more vulnerable as they are isolated and overworked. She further said that there's a gap in female interaction. "And then it’s much easier for a female to target you," the former Russian "sex spy" said.

