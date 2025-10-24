New York, October 24: A Sex warfare waged by China and Russia in the US to steal secrets of Silicon Valley has received a rather humorous response from Elon Musk. The report claimed that the Chinese and Russian intelligence operatives are using female spies to target tech employees through seduction, romantic relationships, and long-term personal manipulation to steal industry secrets. "It's the Wild West out there," The Times (UK) reported, citing an insider.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk did not hold back from giving his two cents on the matter. “If she’s a 10, you’re an asset,” Musk wrote on X, while sharing a screenshot of the report. Since then, Elon's tongue-in-cheek remark has gone viral. Donald Trump Set to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC Summit in South Korea; Discuss Russia-Ukraine War.

'If She’s a 10, You’re an Asset': Elon Musk's Response Goes Viral

If she’s a 10, you’re an asset 💯😂 pic.twitter.com/Fc9twx1BPp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2025

According to the investigation by the media outlet, “sex warfare” has become a covert strategy among foreign intelligence agencies, with operatives posing as entrepreneurs, investors, or romantic partners to extract sensitive data from US tech insiders. The report alleges that Chinese and Russian agents are targeting innovation hubs from Silicon Valley to Seattle, seeking access to confidential research, defence technology, and artificial intelligence projects.

The report said that US counterintelligence agencies are alarmed by what they describe as a wave of “seductive spies” deployed to extract trade secrets and intellectual property from American technology firms. “China is targeting our startups, our academic institutions, our innovators,” Jeff Stoff, a former US national security analyst, told The Times. “It’s all part of China’s economic warfare strategy, and we’ve not even entered the battlefield.” Donald Trump Urges NATO Members To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Threatens 50-100% Tariffs on China.

Pamir Consulting CIO James Mulvenon told the media outlet, “It’s the Wild West out there.” He described receiving a flurry of LinkedIn requests from “the same type of attractive young Chinese woman,” suggesting a coordinated intelligence effort.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times (UK)), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).