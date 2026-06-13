Who Is Jayshree Ullal? Meet the Indian-Origin CEO Behind a USD 6.8 Billion Fortune and Arista Networks’ AI Success

Jayshree Ullal, the Indian-origin president and chief executive officer of Arista Networks, has emerged as one of the most successful women in the global technology industry. Ranked seventh on the 2026 Forbes America's Richest Self-Made Women list, Ullal has an estimated net worth of USD 6.8 billion, making her the highest-ranked Indian-origin woman on the prestigious ranking.

Her journey from New Delhi to Silicon Valley leadership is a story of vision, risk-taking and long-term success in the highly competitive technology sector.

Early Life and Education

Born in London and raised in New Delhi, Jayshree Ullal developed an early interest in engineering and technology. She later moved to the United States to pursue higher education, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from San Francisco State University. She further strengthened her technical and business expertise with a master's degree in engineering management from Santa Clara University.

Armed with strong engineering credentials, Ullal began building a career that would eventually place her among the most influential technology executives in the world.

Career Before Arista Networks

Before becoming a billionaire CEO, Ullal worked at several major technology companies. She held roles at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Fairchild Semiconductor before joining Cisco Systems. Forbes List 2019: Indian-Origin Bosses, Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede Among America's Richest Self-Made Women.

At Cisco, where she spent 15 years, Ullal played a key role in expanding the company's networking business during a period when internet adoption was accelerating globally. Her leadership experience helped establish her reputation as a respected executive in enterprise networking and communications technology.

The Bold Move That Built a Fortune

In 2008, Ullal left Cisco to lead Arista Networks, then a small startup with fewer than 50 employees and no revenue. At the time, the move appeared risky because established networking giants dominated the market. Elon Musk Net Worth After SpaceX IPO Makes Him World’s First Trillionaire.

However, Ullal believed cloud computing and large-scale data centres would define the future of technology infrastructure. Her vision proved correct.

Under her leadership, Arista focused on high-performance networking solutions designed specifically for cloud providers and hyperscale data centres. The company rapidly expanded and went public in 2014, marking a major milestone in its growth.

How Rich Is Jayshree Ullal?

Today, Arista Networks is a major player in cloud networking and artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to Forbes, the company generated approximately USD 9 billion in revenue in 2024, reflecting nearly 30 percent annual growth.

Ullal's fortune is largely tied to her ownership stake in Arista Networks. Forbes estimates that she owns about 3 percent of the company's shares. She also serves on the board of cloud computing firm Snowflake.

Forbes estimates her net worth at USD 6.8 billion for the 2026 America's Richest Self-Made Women ranking, while her real-time wealth stands at approximately USD 6.5 billion. Her success has made her one of the most prominent Indian-origin business leaders shaping the future of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).