AMD Introduces Compact Ryzen AI Halo Platform for Local Processing of Large AI Models

AMD has officially launched its Ryzen AI Halo Developer Platform, a compact computer designed to run high-end artificial intelligence models locally without reliance on cloud infrastructure. The system is engineered to handle large AI models with up to 200 billion parameters, effectively bringing data centre-grade computational power into a portable form factor that can fit inside a backpack.

At the core of this platform is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, which features a unified memory architecture providing up to 128GB of memory. This capacity significantly exceeds that of standard high-end graphics cards, such as the 32GB RTX 5090, allowing developers to test, fine-tune, and deploy complex agentic AI applications directly on their local machines. Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Calls for National Mission To Build Sovereign Tech, Says AI Is Just ‘Tip of a Much Larger Pyramid’.

AMD Eliminating Cloud dependency for AI development

For years, developers and businesses have been tethered to cloud service providers, incurring recurring fees for GPU rentals and data centre access. AMD is positioning the Ryzen AI Halo as a viable alternative that simplifies the development pipeline. The system supports major AI frameworks, including PyTorch, vLLM, and llama.cpp, while being fully optimised for the AMD ROCm software stack.

By enabling local execution, AMD aims to address growing concerns regarding the rising costs of AI subscriptions and usage-based billing. With a starting price of approximately 3,999 USD for the 128GB model, the company suggests that the upfront investment could be more cost-effective for enterprises and developers than ongoing cloud infrastructure expenses over time.

AMD Enhancing data privacy and accessibility

Beyond potential cost savings, the shift toward local AI processing offers critical benefits for data security. Sensitive documents and proprietary information no longer need to be transmitted to third-party cloud servers, as all data processing remains confined to the device. This capability is particularly relevant for sectors such as law and finance, where data privacy is paramount. Sridhar Vembu Says ‘Globalization Is Dead’ After Anthropic AI Ban on Foreign Nationals, Calls for India To Build Its Own AI Ecosystem.

As developers continue to adopt this hardware, the ability to experiment with new AI models without worrying about token limits or cloud latency may accelerate innovation. The platform represents a broader movement toward making advanced artificial intelligence more private, accessible, and sustainable for individuals and startups that previously lacked the resources to maintain expensive cloud-based environments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).