US Stock Market Crash: Why Did Nasdaq Suffer Its Biggest Fall in Over a Year?

Wall Street suffered a major setback on Friday as technology stocks led a broad market sell-off, sending the Nasdaq Composite down more than 4% in its worst single-day performance in over a year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended sharply lower as investors reassessed expectations for U.S. interest rates.

Strong Jobs Report Triggers Market Jitters

The sell-off was sparked by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The Labor Department said employers added 172,000 jobs in May, far exceeding economists' forecasts of around 80,000.

While robust job growth signals a healthy economy, investors viewed the data differently. A strong labor market could keep inflationary pressures alive, making it harder for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

Why Investors Are Worried About Interest Rates

Markets have been betting on lower borrowing costs later this year. However, the latest employment data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer to ensure inflation remains under control.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers and can weigh on stock valuations, particularly in the technology sector, where companies are valued heavily on future earnings growth.

Tech and Semiconductor Stocks Take the Biggest Hit

Technology and semiconductor companies bore the brunt of the sell-off. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 10%, marking its steepest one-day decline in more than a year.

AI chip giant Nvidia fell over 6%, while Broadcom dropped nearly 8% after its latest guidance slightly missed market expectations. AMD and Intel also suffered heavy losses, with Intel sliding more than 11%.

Rising Treasury Yields Add to Pressure

The shift in interest-rate expectations pushed U.S. Treasury yields sharply higher. The 2-year Treasury yield, which closely reflects expectations for Federal Reserve policy, climbed to a 15-month high.

Higher bond yields make fixed-income investments more attractive and reduce the present value of future corporate profits, creating additional pressure on growth-focused stocks.

Cryptocurrencies Also Feel the Heat

The risk-off mood extended beyond equities. Bitcoin fell nearly 4%, while Ether dropped around 10% as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets amid uncertainty over the future path of interest rates.

What Happens Next?

Market participants will now closely watch upcoming inflation reports and Federal Reserve commentary for fresh clues about monetary policy. If economic data continues to show strength, expectations for rate cuts could be pushed further back, potentially keeping pressure on technology stocks and other high-growth sectors.

For now, Friday's sell-off serves as a reminder that strong economic data is not always welcomed by markets, especially when it raises fears that interest rates may stay elevated for longer than expected.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).