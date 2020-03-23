WHO Says India Has Tremendous Capacities As It Eliminated Small Pox and Polio, It Must Lead Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

India Mentioned At WHO Press Conference (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 23: India was mentioned at the World Health Organisation press conference on Monday over the COVID-19 Pandemic. During the briefing, WHO officials said that future of this Pandemic will depend on how India handles Coronavirus. The coronavirus cases in India has risen over 460, while nine deaths have been reported till now.

"Future of this pandemic will depend on how India handles it. India eliminated Small Pox and Polio and gave a gift to the world. India has tremendous capacities. India should lead the way and show the world again," WHO official said.

WHO Press Conference:

In a statement released to the media, Dr Roderico Ofrin, WHO Official, said, "India has been rolling out a comprehensive and robust response to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19."

"Its latest announcements related to quarantine and social distancing measures, including recent lockdown of 75 affected districts, suspension of rail, inter-state bus services and metro services are initiatives of unprecedented scale and reflect the country's resolve to prevent the spread of the pandemic,' Ofrin said.

According to the recent development, 30 states and union territories are under complete lockdown as nine deaths have been reported due to Coronavirus. More than 460 people have tested positive for the virus- with 75 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.