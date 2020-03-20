Coronavirus Latest Myth Busters: From Whether Spraying Alcohol or Chlorine Works to Effect of Hot And Humid Climate on COVID-19, WHO Answers Key Questions

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As more than two lakh forty thousand people have been infected with Coronavirus worldwide, numerous misinformation about the COVID-19 is also going viral on social media platforms. Some true, some benign and some possibly harmful tips and advice have been circulated on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram. At first glance, some information may seem true but they are not. Most Common Myths and Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19 That Have Gone Viral.

Coronavirus myths are doing round on social media even before the World Health Organisation declared it Pandemic. People started sharing all types of advice on how to protect self from COVID-19 virus, ranging from misguided (like cold weather can kill coronavirus) to outright dangerous (like using UV radiation). Here are some common myths that are being shared online. Viral Coronavirus 'Self-Check Test' Is a Big NO-NO! Here's Why You Should Never Fall for This Breathing Trick.

Myth 1: COVID-19 Virus Cannot Be Transmitted in Areas with Hot and Humid Climates

COVID-19 can spread to all areas regardless of climate. "The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose," WHO said.

Myth 2: Cold Weather and Snow Can Kill the New Coronavirus

There is no scientific explanation that shows snow and cold weather can kill Coronavirus. The human body temperature remains around 36.5-degree celsius to 37 degrees celsius, regardless of external temperature.

Myth 3: Cold Bath Can Prevent the Novel Coronavirus

Taking a hot bath cannot prevent you from catching Coronavirus as normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C. In fact, taking a bath with extremely hot water can burn your skin.

Myth 4: coronavirus Can be Transmitted Through Mosquito Bites

There is no evidence to support this statement. COVID-19 is a "respiratory virus which spreads through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose," WHO said.

Myth 5: Can an Ultraviolet Disinfection lamp Kill the New Coronavirus?

Ultraviolet lamps should not be used to disinfect hands or other parts of the body as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

Myth 6: Can Spraying/ Rubbing Alcohol or Chlorine all Over the Body kill COVID-19?

The simple answer is no. Spraying alcohol or chlorine cannot kill viruses that have already entered the body. Actually, using such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes.

Will Coronavirus Die In Summer Months? Most Common Misconceptions Surrounding COVID-19 Debunked

A simple method to protest yourself from Coronavirus is that you should wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer to clean it. Once hands are clean, they should be dried thoroughly.