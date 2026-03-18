Shia Muslims protesting against the United States and Israel and expressing solidarity with Iran and Palestinians in Gaza (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Tehran, March 18: Iranian authorities executed a man convicted of espionage for Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. According to the judiciary’s official news outlet, Mizan Online, the individual was identified as Kurosh Keyvani. He was found guilty of "corruption on earth" and providing sensitive intelligence, including photographs and data regarding critical national locations, to Israeli handlers. This execution marks the latest in a series of capital punishments carried out by Tehran against individuals accused of collaborating with its regional arch-adversary.

Keyvani was reportedly arrested during the "12-day war" between Iran and Israel in June of last year. The judiciary alleged that he received specialized training in several European countries and Tel Aviv before returning to Iran to conduct surveillance. Officials claimed his activities directly assisted Mossad in identifying potential targets for sabotage and airstrikes. The execution was carried out early Wednesday morning after the country’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence, dismissing final appeals for a pardon. Ali Larijani Killing: IRGC Hails ‘Martyr’ As Symbol of Strength and National Awakening.

Iran Executes Man Accused of Spying for Israel: Allegations of Espionage and Training

The Iranian judiciary released a detailed statement outlining Keyvani’s alleged recruitment and operational history. It claimed he was approached by Mossad officers through secure digital channels and later met with intermediaries in person outside of Iran.

Mizan reported that Keyvani’s mission included:

Surveillance : Capturing high-resolution images of military and nuclear infrastructure.

: Capturing high-resolution images of military and nuclear infrastructure. Data Transfer : Using encrypted communication systems to relay classified information.

: Using encrypted communication systems to relay classified information. Recruitment: Attempting to identify other vulnerable individuals to expand the spy network.

The execution takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented direct military confrontation between Iran and Israel. Following the June conflict and subsequent strikes in early 2026, which reportedly targeted high-ranking military commanders and security officials, Tehran has vowed a "zero-tolerance" policy toward internal security breaches. US-Iran War: US Strikes Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz With 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs.

Legal proceedings for espionage in Iran have significantly accelerated since the outbreak of hostilities. Human rights organizations have raised concerns over the speed of these trials, often alleging that convictions are based on confessions extracted under duress. However, Tehran maintains that these measures are essential to "safeguard national security" and deter further sabotage by foreign intelligence services.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mizan ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).