Why Did Australian Influencer Stacey Hatfield Refuse Medical Intervention During Home Birth?

An Australian coroner’s inquest has heard that food influencer Stacey Hatfield died from severe postpartum hemorrhaging following an unassisted home birth. The 30-year-old died on September 29, 2025, shortly after delivering her first child, a son named Axel. Evidence presented to the court revealed that Hatfield declined medical assistance twice during the birth before her condition severely deteriorated. The ongoing inquest heard that Hatfield had chosen to give birth at her home without the assistance of a midwife, nurse, or any other trained medical professional.

According to court evidence, complications arose during the delivery process. Hatfield reportedly refused medical intervention on two separate occasions as these issues developed. Australia: Man Uses Own Dog for S*xual Gratification in Shocking Bestiality Case, Banned From Possessing Animals.

Her husband, Nathan Wernecke, initially respected her wishes to decline outside help. However, as her physical condition grew increasingly critical, Wernecke decided to transport her to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Emergency Treatment and Outcome

Upon arriving at the hospital, medical staff initiated intensive efforts to stabilize Hatfield. Court reports indicated that more than 20 doctors were directly involved in the attempts to treat her severe bleeding. Despite the extensive medical intervention, Hatfield could not be saved. Her newborn son survived the delivery and remains healthy.

Following her passing, Wernecke shared a statement on Instagram confirming the loss and reflecting on Hatfield's final moments with their child. He noted that she was able to hold and nurse Axel immediately after he was born. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

"Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital," Wernecke wrote. He added that the hospital staff "did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts."

Public Context and Ongoing Review

Hatfield was a well-known digital content creator in Australia, where she built a platform as a food influencer. Her death has highlighted the medical risks associated with unassisted home births, particularly regarding postpartum hemorrhaging, which requires immediate clinical management to prevent fatal outcomes. The coroner's inquest is continuing to examine the exact timeline and circumstances surrounding her care and subsequent death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).