Australia: Man Uses Own Dog for S*xual Gratification in Shocking Bestiality Case, Banned From Possessing Animals

A Byron Bay woman in Australia and her male co-accused have been granted strict conditional bail following a police raid that led to charges involving the production of child abuse material and the s*xual abuse of an animal. Stina Wangqvist, 48, a local osteopath and former yoga teacher, and Tore Milazzo, 47, were arrested last month by New South Wales police officers during an investigation at their regional residence.

Both individuals appeared before a local magistrate, where prosecutors detailed the scope of the explicit allegations. The defendants remain at liberty under highly restrictive monitoring protocols ahead of their next scheduled court appearances in August. Australia Shocker: Man Awarded 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl at Wife's Daycare Centre in Victoria, Judge Calls Accused's Actions 'Abhorrent'.

Details of the Allegations and Charges

According to police filings presented in court, the investigation involves both digital contraband and the mistreatment of a domestic pet. Prosecutors alleged during the hearing that Milazzo "used his own dog for s*xual gratification" as part of the illegal acts captured by authorities. Milazzo currently faces a total of nine criminal charges, which include:

Producing and possessing child abuse material

S*xually touching an animal

Two counts of possessing a prohibited drug

Failing to comply with approved firearm storage requirements

Wangqvist, a Swedish-Australian dual national, has been charged with producing child abuse material and committing s*xual abuse on an animal.

Strict Bail Conditions Imposed by Court

While the magistrate approved bail for both individuals, the court instituted a comprehensive list of restrictive conditions to manage community risk and prevent interference with the ongoing investigation. Under the mandates reported by the Daily Telegraph, Wangqvist must surrender her passport and is subject to a total social media ban. Additionally, she is legally prohibited from attempting to contact or going near any individual under the age of 18, and she must report to the Ballina police station on a daily basis.

Milazzo faces similarly strict restrictions. The court ordered him to report to local police daily, banned him from owning or being in possession of any animals, and restricted his communications to a single mobile phone service and SIM card. Furthermore, the co-accused are legally barred from contacting each other directly outside of formal legal representation. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

Medical Regulatory Oversight

Public registries indicate that Wangqvist's professional medical registration as an osteopath currently remains active. In response to the criminal proceedings, the Osteopathy Council of New South Wales issued a statement regarding their statutory authority over registered health providers: “If we do place public conditions on a NSW health practitioner's registration as a result of a complaint, these are available on the Register of Practitioners on the Ahpra website. The Council monitors these conditions to make sure they are being met. The Council has the power to take urgent regulatory action to suspend or place conditions on a practitioner's registration when it considers there is an unacceptable risk to public health and safety or that it is in the public interest.”

The legal proceedings are scheduled to resume later this year. Milazzo’s case is set to return to the Byron Bay Local Court on August 3, while Wangqvist is ordered to appear before the Ballina Court on August 20.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Australian Daily Telegraph), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).