Sydney, January 5: A heartbroken mother has spoken about the devastating loss of her 12-year-old daughter, Adiel Boyd, who tragically died by suicide on December 29 after enduring relentless cyberbullying. The young girl, from Aitkenvale, Australia, was a talented student and musician, described by her mother, Victoria Boyd, as “close to perfection.” Adiel excelled academically, played several instruments, and spoke three languages, leaving a profound impact on everyone she met.

Despite her accomplishments, Adiel faced severe online and school bullying that became unbearable. According to her mother, the harassment was fueled by jealousy and cruelty, with bullies targeting Adiel for being “too beautiful.” The relentless nature of the abuse, both online and offline, took a toll on her mental health. Victoria Boyd described social media as “the most dangerous tool for a parent,” expressing the challenges of monitoring her daughter’s online interactions. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Adiel’s older sister, Tameka, has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses and support the grieving family. The campaign has already raised over USD 13,000, with Tameka describing Adiel as a bright light who “left a birthmark on everybody” during her short life. US Shocker: Pizza Delivery Woman Stabs Pregnant Customer, Steals Possessions After Dispute Over Bad Tip in Florida; Arrested (Watch Video).

Adiel’s tragic death highlights the growing crisis of bullying and cyberbullying among young people. Similar cases have occurred worldwide, including that of a 10-year-old boy in Indiana, USA, who also died by suicide last year after enduring persistent bullying at school and online.

Victoria Boyd has urged parents and schools to address the dangers of bullying and to create safer environments for children. “She just couldn’t comprehend the cruelty,” Boyd said, mourning the loss of her “remarkable little girl.”

