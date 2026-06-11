Why Is a S*x Doll Sculpture Inside Germany’s Presidential Palace?

A provocative artwork featuring the bronze cast of a Japanese s*x doll has become the center of attention at Germany's presidential residence, Bellevue Palace, sparking debate online and drawing widespread media coverage.

The sculpture, titled "Eva" and created by artist Alexandra Bircken, is among several contemporary works featured in "Freiraum Kunst" (Art as Free Space), a special exhibition running from June 13 to June 28 at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

The exhibition has transformed the highly symbolic seat of the German presidency into a temporary art space ahead of the building's planned renovation. Bellevue Palace is set to close for extensive restoration work expected to last around eight years. US: Texas Middle School Teacher Has Inappropriate S*xual Conversations With 3 Students, Sends ‘Flirtatious Kiss Emojis’; Arrested.

S*x Doll Artwork at German President's Residence Sparks Debate

🇩🇪 In den sozialen Netzwerken sorgt die Platzierung einer expliziten Bronzeskulptur im Berliner Schloss Bellevue für kontiverse Diskussionen. Bei dem Kunstwerk der Künstlerin Alexandra Bircken handelt es sich tatsächlich um den Bronzeabguss des Torsos einer japanischen Sexpuppe,… pic.twitter.com/hLmGPXAUKJ — Nachrichten (@NewsFokus) June 11, 2026

Why Is the S*x Doll Sculpture on Display?

According to organizers, "Eva" is not intended to shock visitors merely for attention. Instead, the artwork explores themes related to the human body, gender, sexuality and the objectification of women.

Displayed in the formal setting of a state palace, the sculpture creates a striking contrast that encourages visitors to think about how bodies are represented, viewed and controlled within society. US Shocker: Former Kindergarten Teacher Becomes S*xually Involved With Teenager in Indiana, Pleads Guilty to Child Seduction.

The artwork has generated discussion on social media, with many questioning why such an intimate subject has been placed inside Germany's highest ceremonial residence. Supporters, however, argue that the piece highlights the role of art in challenging societal norms and encouraging public debate.

President Steinmeier Defends Artistic Freedom

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized the importance of artistic expression while previewing the exhibition.

"We need art," Steinmeier told reporters. "A democracy without free art loses its capacity for self-criticism, and art without freedom loses its social relevance."

The exhibition has been organized by Berlin's Academy of Arts under the patronage of the president and is widely viewed as a farewell cultural project before Bellevue Palace temporarily closes.

Exhibition Explores Democracy, Power and Representation

Beyond the controversial "Eva" sculpture, the exhibition features paintings, photography, audio installations and performance-based works by several prominent contemporary artists.

One of the most visible installations is artist Christian Awe's giant "Freiraum" ("free space") sign placed on the palace roof, symbolizing artistic freedom. Other exhibits explore themes including political representation, public discourse and democratic participation.

Visitors can also view works by renowned artists including Katharina Grosse, Wolfgang Tillmans and Monica Bonvicini.

Public Rushes for Tickets

The rare opportunity to enter Bellevue Palace has attracted enormous public interest. Normally closed to the general public, the presidential residence opened its doors for the exhibition, prompting a rush for tickets.

Organizers reported that the ticket booking website crashed within hours of launching due to overwhelming demand. All 35,000 free tickets have been claimed, though additional spots may become available through cancellations.

As debate over the s*x doll sculpture continues online, the exhibition has succeeded in doing exactly what many contemporary artists aim for: sparking conversation about society, politics and the boundaries of public art.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).