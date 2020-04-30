1,104 Detained in Manipur for Violating Lockdown, Curfew

Imphal, April 30 (PTI) Police detained 1,104 persons along with 842 vehicles on Thursday in Manipur for violating the curfew and defying the lockdown, a senior officer said.

The curfew violators were produced before the magistrates concerned and were fined totalling to Rs 1,22,490 under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, said Additional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun

Police warned of strict action against those violating the curfew and the lockdown.

