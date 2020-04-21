12 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): A total of 12 new coronavirus cases were reported from Dharavi here on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.With this, the total number of positive cases in the area increased to 179, including 12 deaths.As per the latest update by the Maharashtra Health Department, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 5,218, while the total number of deaths has reached 251.As many as 552 new cases and 19 deaths were reported today.The total number of cured patients in the state stood at 722. (ANI)

