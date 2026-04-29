Education

CISCE Results 2026 Date and Time: When and Where To Check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Scores Online

CISCE is expected to declare ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results on April 30. Students can check scores on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The board allows rechecking and improvement exams but has discontinued compartment exams. ISC students failing in 2026 must reappear for the full exam in 2027.

By Kabir | Published: Apr 29, 2026 01:41 PM IST
CISCE Results 2026 Date and Time: When and Where To Check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Scores Online
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The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results on April 30. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scores on the official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, where result links will be activated.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while ISC Class 12 exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 6. CISCE had also cancelled exams at centres in the UAE due to the prevailing security situation in West Asia. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: How to Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in When Released.

How to Check ICSE, ISC Results 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

  • Visit results.cisce.org

  • Click on the ICSE or ISC result link

  • Enter the required credentials

  • View the result on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

  • Rechecking and Improvement Options

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or opt for improvement exams. CISCE has discontinued compartment exams since 2024.

For rechecking, candidates must apply through the CISCE Service Portal under the Public Services section. The application window opens soon after results are declared and remains active for around four days. A fee of Rs 1,000 per subject is applicable, payable online, and results are released after the review process. Telangana SSC Result 2026 Today: When and Where To Check TS Class 10 Scores.

For ISC Class 12 students, the board no longer offers compartment exams. Those who fail in one or more subjects in 2026 will have to reappear for the full examination in 2027.

Registration for the next exam cycle is expected to begin between July and August 2026, marking a key difference from boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, which continues to offer compartment exams.

The removal of compartment exams reflects CISCE’s shift toward a re-evaluation and improvement-based system. Students can improve performance in up to two subjects within the same year, offering an alternative pathway without waiting for a full academic cycle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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