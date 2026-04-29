Sabarkantha Road Accident: 6 Killed as Private Bus Smashes Into Eco Car on Ahmedabad-Udaipur National Highway In Gujarat (Watch Video)

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A tragic road accident on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur National Highway claimed six lives early Wednesday morning. According to Deputy SP AK Patel, a private bus traveling at high speed rammed into an Eco car within the jurisdiction of the Gambhoi police station. The impact of the collision was so severe that all six occupants of the car died on the spot. Emergency responders arrived shortly after the incident to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle. Preliminary reports suggest the bus driver lost control before striking the car from behind. Police have registered a case and launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash. Hazaribag Road Accident: 6 Family Members Killed As Car Hits Truck en Route to Bihar Wedding.

Six Fatalities in Highway Collision Near Gambhoi

VIDEO | Gujarat: Six persons were killed and four others injured after a private bus rammed into a van on a highway in Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said. The van carrying passengers was on its way from Shamlaji to Himmatnagar when the speeding bus hit it from… pic.twitter.com/Gvr79LfCvi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).