12 Police Officials Test COVID-19 Positive in Indore So Far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] April 21 (ANI): A total of 12 police officials have been tested positive for coronavirus in Indore so far including SHO who died due to the fatal virus, Harinarayan Chari Mishr, DGI, Indore Police said on Tuesday."12 Police officials have been tested for coronavirus in Indore so far. Eleven of them are getting treatment in hospitals," Mishr said.He said that people who came in contact with these police officers have been quarantined."All the people who came in contact with these police officers have been quarantined. We have named additional SP as nodal officer in Police Control Room so that other officials can tell if they notice any symptoms or need any help regarding it," he said.As per the Union Health Ministry's Website, 1540 people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, including 76 deaths.A total of 18,895 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 603 deaths. 3,260 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

