135 BSF Personnel Have Recovered from COVID-19 So Far

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): As many as 135 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have recovered from COVID-19 so far, as per information provided by BSF.Since yesterday, 98 BSF personnel have been discharged from the hospitals after testing negative for COVID-19 post treatment. They had tested positive for the virus earlier.While 42 personnel were discharged from Jodhpur, 31 were discharged from Tripura and 25 from Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)