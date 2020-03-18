147 Deaths Due to COVID-19 Set New Single-day Record in Iran

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], Mar 18 (ANI): Iran on Wednesday announced that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country, which recorded 1,135 tolls so far.Iran on Tuesday had announced that the novel infection killed 135 people in one day.Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has defended the response to the new coronavirus outbreak by his administration, which has yet to impose a lockdown to stop the disease spreading.Moreover, a 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence that the elderly are most at risk from the disease. (ANI)

