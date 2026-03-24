Mumbai, March 24: OpenAI is reportedly offering private-equity firms enhanced financial terms and early access to its latest models to outmanoeuvre rival Anthropic in a race for enterprise market share. According to sources familiar with the matter, the ChatGPT maker is proposing preferred equity stakes with a guaranteed minimum return of 17.5%, a figure significantly higher than standard market instruments.

The move comes as both artificial intelligence leaders court buyout firms like TPG, Advent, and Blackstone to form joint ventures. These partnerships are designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across hundreds of established companies within private equity portfolios, ensuring "customer stickiness" at scale before potential public listings as early as this year. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Warns of Approaching ‘AI Tsunami’ and Rapid Shift Toward Human-Level Capabilities.

Strategic Financing and Enterprise Expansion

The proposed joint venture structure aims to absorb the high upfront costs associated with deploying engineers to customise models for corporate clients. By offloading these expenses, OpenAI and Anthropic can ease internal cost pressures and provide clearer segment reporting, which is expected to support their respective Initial Public Offering (IPO) narratives.

While Anthropic has historically maintained a strong position in the enterprise sector, OpenAI is now doubling down on the space. Industry analysts note that once a customised AI model is integrated into a company’s core systems, the high cost of switching makes these "desks" incredibly lucrative for long-term revenue.

Investor Hesitation Amid Valuation Concerns

Despite the aggressive "sweeteners" offered by OpenAI, not all private equity giants are eager to participate. Thoma Bravo, a leading software-focused buyout firm, reportedly declined to join either venture following internal discussions led by managing partner Orlando Bravo. Concerns were raised regarding the long-term profit profile and the flexibility of these partnerships.

Some investors have argued that large firms already have direct access to these AI tools without committing the massive capital required for a joint venture. Furthermore, with technology valuations undergoing correction, there are questions about whether these deals will generate material additional revenue or simply provide a branding boost for the buyout firms.

Revenue Models and Future Outlook

The joint ventures are expected to generate income through implementation services, revenue-sharing from developed products, and the co-ownership of new intellectual property created during deployment. OpenAI is reportedly in advanced talks to raise approximately USD 4 billion at a pre-money valuation of roughly USD 10 billion for this specific initiative. Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's 'No Hand Holding' While Posing With PM Modi Goes Viral, Sparks Funny Reactions (Pics and Videos).

Meanwhile, Anthropic is pursuing a similar trajectory, courting firms such as Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Permira. The outcome of this "turf war" likely depends on which company can successfully secure lead partners willing to commit to the economic terms and seniority protections currently on the table.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).