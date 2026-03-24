Mumbai, March 24: OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the Nord 6, scheduled for April 7, 2026, in the Indian market. The announcement follows weeks of speculation and leaked reports regarding the next iteration of the popular mid-range series.

The upcoming device is expected to introduce a refreshed design language, featuring a clean back panel with a rectangular camera island positioned at the top left corner. Teased images suggest a sleek profile with the power button and volume rockers located on the right spine. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Rumoured in Early April.

OnePlus Nord 6 to Launch in India on April 7

Nord, but newer. Fast in play. Cool all the way.#OnePlusNord6 April 7, 7PM IST Stay tuned: https://t.co/zG8KkUqQ8f pic.twitter.com/KpJWbu4SF9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 24, 2026

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications and Performance

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to house a 9000mAh battery, a significant capacity designed to support extended usage. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is expected to launch with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, running on OxygenOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system.

Display enthusiasts can look forward to a 5.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen. This panel is reported to support a 165Hz refresh rate, aiming to provide a high level of fluidity for scrolling and gaming. For photography, the device is likely to sport a dual rear camera system. This setup includes a 50MP primary sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP secondary lens. A 16MP front-facing camera is expected to handle selfies and video conferencing.

The smartphone will be available in three distinct colour options: Silver, Black, and Green. The Silver variant reportedly features a unique "glitchy" pattern with textured lines on the edges to distinguish it from the standard finishes.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

While official pricing remains under wraps until the April event, market analysts expect the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant to be priced between INR 32,000 and INR 38,000. This roughly translates to a range of USD 385 to USD 457. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Retain Current S Pen Technology Amid Development Delays: Report.

Alongside the standard model, reports suggest a special Naruto Edition may be in development for enthusiasts of the anime franchise. The Nord 6 will compete in a crowded mid-premium segment, balancing high-capacity battery tech with modern processing power.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).