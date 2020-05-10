16 Test Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; Total Cases Now 595

Patna, May 9 (PTI) Sixteen more people including two minors from nine districts tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 595 in Bihar, a top health department official said.

Seven of the 16 fresh cases are migrant people from other states, Health Departments Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet.

"We are ascertaining their further infection trail," Kumar said.

Of the 16 new cases, three each are from Muzaffarpur and Arwal, two each from Begusarai, Munger, Nalanda and one each from Vaishali, Bhojpur, Siwan, Sheikhpura districts, the Principal Secretary said.

Five people have died of the disease so far in Bihar which is now left with 272 active cases while 318 have recovered.

The number of samples tested so far at seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga is 32,767.

