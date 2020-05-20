19 New COVID-19 Cases in Amravati; District Tally Rises to 134

Amravati, May 20 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose to 134 after 19 more people tested positive for the disease, a health official said on Wednesday.

Among the new patients were 11 females, including a 10-year-old girl from Patipura and an 84-year-old woman from Masanganj locality of the city, and eight males, he said.

Out of the new cases, seven were reported from Masanganj, including five members of a family who were in institutional quarantine after a man from the family tested positive for the disease two days ago, the official said.

Masanganj has so far reported 20 COVID-19 cases, while Patipura has reported four cases.

Besides, Paradise Colony, Sindhunagar, Belpura and Shivnagar, Nandgaon Peth have till now reported two cases each.

Some other areas of the district have also reported COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Thirteen patients have so far succumbed to the disease in the district, the official said, adding that no new death was reported on Wednesday.

Till now, 62 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As of now, there are 57 active cases in the district while two patients have been referred to Nagpur, the official said.

