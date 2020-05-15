2 Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Car in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 15 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured after a speeding truck hit a car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place in the morning near Falavda village under Purkazi police station limits, they said.

The two injured were shifted to a hospital and the deceased identified as Shishpal from Delhi and Bachchan Singh from Uttarakhand's Tehri, police said.

The four people in the car were going to Haridwar from Delhi, they said.

