2 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Assam; Cases Rise to 91

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 91 in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A barber and a cart-puller, who tested positive on Saturday, are contacts of the migrant worker who worked in a potato godown and had tested positive on Monday.

Out of the 91 positive cases, 46 are active cases, two persons have died, two migrated and 41 have been discharged from hospitals.

"2 more persons, related to Aloo Godam case, test #COVID19+ in Guwahati," the minister tweeted.

The duo were asymptomatic and have been admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital.

"To oversee the evacuation of two new #COVID19 positive cases, I went to Kumarpara along with officials. They have been transferred toCH. Both the patients were asymptomatic, and were found through contact tracing. There is no need to fear," the minister said in another tweet.

Three persons had tested COVID-19 positive on Friday night with one from Sarusajai quarantine facility, another a person in Guwahati Medical College Hospital and the third patient migrated to West Bengal.

Guwahati reported 29 cases since Monday while six cases were reported last week, including a 16-year old girl who was detected to be COVID-19 positive after she passed away.

The highest of 15 cases, all contacts of the migrant worker, were reported on a single day on Wednesday and 340 persons were traced as contacts of these 15 persons. Their sample results are awaited.

Seven persons, including three cancer patients, three of their attendants and a 13-year old girl, who underwent a heart surgery recently, tested positive on Thursday. They had returned recently from Mumbai by bus.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared several areas, including a bank branch visited by some of the 15 positive persons, in and around the city's commercial hub Fancy Bazaar as containment zone.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, which was closed for new patients after a post-graduate medical student tested positive last week, reopened on Saturday.

The minister said, it resumed operations after 2,200 samples of doctors, nurses, staff and people in surrounding areas were tested and all except three have tested negative.

Restrictions around two hostels of the GMCH areas which were declared as containment zone have also been lifted, an official said.

In Assam, 28,178 samples have been tested in seven laboratories so far and out of these, 91 are positive, 25,429 were found to be negative and the remaining results are awaited.

