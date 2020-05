Muzaffarnagar, May 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself with a countrymade pistol in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dungar village under the Phugana police station on Saturday, they added.

The body was sent for an autopsy and the firearm seized, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)