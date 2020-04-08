292 Detained in Manipur for Violating COVID-19 Curfew

Imphal, Apr 8 (PTI) A total of 292 persons were detained across Manipur on Wednesday for violating curfew imposed in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

A total of 141 vehicles were also seized. All the detained persons were produced before courts which imposed fines on them, a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun said.

The officer appealed to the people to remain indoors.

Curfew has been imposed in Manipur since March 23 after a coronavirus case was reported in the state. The COVID-19 patient has now recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)