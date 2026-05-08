Education

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in and via DigiLocker?

CBSE is expected to announce Class 12 results shortly, following exams held Feb 17-April 10. The new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system aims to provide faster, more accurate digital evaluation. Students can access marksheets via official websites, DigiLocker, and Umang. Last year's pass rate was 88.39 per cent, with results declared on May 13.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 08, 2026 01:35 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in and via DigiLocker?
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board results shortly, following the conclusion of examinations held between February 17 and April 10. This year, the board transitioned to an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, a digital evaluation process designed to enhance accuracy and reduce manual errors. Experts suggest that this technological shift could result in an earlier declaration date compared to previous academic cycles.

Digital Evaluation and CBSE Class 12 Result Timeline

The introduction of the OSM system allows examiners to grade answer sheets digitally, streamlining the collation of marks. By automating the verification process, the board aims to deliver more reliable results in a shorter timeframe. While the results were declared on May 13 last year, the efficiency of the new digital workflow has led to speculation that the 2026 scores may be released ahead of that schedule. ICSE Result 2026 Date: When Will CISCE Announce Class 10 Results at results.cisce.org?

Official Platforms for Accessing Scores

To manage the high volume of web traffic expected on result day, CBSE has authorised multiple digital platforms for score retrieval. Students can access their marksheets through the following official websites:

  • cbse.gov.in

  • results.cbse.nic.in

  • cbseresults.nic.in

In addition to the official websites, results will be available via the Umang application and through SMS services for students with limited internet connectivity.

Verification of CBSE Class 12 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can also use the DigiLocker platform to download their digital marksheets and certificates, which are legally valid for admission purposes. The process involves:

The upcoming Class 12 announcement follows the successful release of the Class 10 results on April 15. This year, 24,71,777 students appeared for the secondary school examinations, with 23,16,008 candidates successfully passing. For the Class 12 cohort, the board is looking to maintain or improve upon last year's performance, which saw an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent. Once the 2026 results are live, the board will provide a detailed breakdown of pass percentages, gender-wise performance, and region-specific statistics.

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TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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