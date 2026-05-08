Miley Cyrus To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on This Date – Details Inside

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Grammy-winning superstar Miley Cyrus is set to be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with her official star dedication ceremony confirmed for Friday, May 22, 2026. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the news on May 7, marking a career-defining milestone for the singer and actress. ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Trailer: Miley Cyrus Returns as Beloved Disney Character Hannah Montana (Watch Video)

Miley Cyrus To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - See Post

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Anya Taylor-Joy To Speak at Miley Cyrus Ceremony

The upcoming ceremony in Los Angeles, scheduled for 11:30 AM PT, is set to feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests celebrating Miley Cyrus and her impact on music and fashion. According to reports from Billboard and Variety, the event will include special speeches by acclaimed actress Anya Taylor-Joy, a close friend of Cyrus, and iconic fashion designer Donatella Versace, who is expected to highlight the singer’s influence as a global style icon. The star-studded ceremony will be hosted by popular iHeartRadio personality Ellen K, adding further excitement to the highly anticipated event.

Miley Cyrus Praised for Fearless Evolution

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame, praised Cyrus for her fearless evolution from a teen idol to a dominant force in modern music. "Miley deserves her flowers as she has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry," Martinez stated. "Generations of young girls have grown up watching her evolve, finding inspiration in her journey and fearless creativity." Miley Cyrus Pitches Music to Filmmakers, Lands Song in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

Miley Cyrus Continues Grammy-Winning Streak

Miley Cyrus has evolved from a Disney sensation on Hannah Montana to one of the most influential pop stars of her generation, earning multiple Grammy Awards and dominating global music charts. Her 2023 smash hit Flowers won two Grammys, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while her 2026 collaboration II MOST WANTED with Beyoncé added another Grammy to her growing list of achievements. Known for chart-topping hits like Wrecking Ball and her continued success across two decades, Cyrus remains a cultural icon celebrated for her versatility, powerhouse vocals and constant reinvention. Her upcoming induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame further cements her legacy as one of the defining artists of modern pop music.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).