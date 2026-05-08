Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Celebrate 10 Years Together; Actress Shares Emotional Tribute Video

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Mumbai, May 8: Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is celebrating a decade of togetherness with her husband Anand Ahuja and said that ten years later, she loves him more gently, intentionally, and completely than she knew was possible when they “first began”. The actress shared a video montage featuring all the memorable moments with her then beau and now husband, Anand. The clip also covered their journey from their dating days, to getting married and having children.

She wrote in the caption section on Instagram: “A decade with you. Eight years married Three cities. Three homes. Two beautiful boys. Countless dreams built from scratch. So many risks taken, lessons learnt, businesses created, failures survived, victories celebrated and moments where we held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all.” Sonam added: “And somehow, through every version of life we’ve lived together, one thing has only become more certain…my love, respect and compassion for you have only grown deeper.” Sonam Kapoor's Dramatic Looks that We Can't Get Enough Of! (View Pics).

She revealed that Anand is still the first person she wants to speak to in the morning and the last person she wants beside her at night. “The calm in my chaos. The person who makes me feel safest, strongest and most myself. Ten years later, I love you more gently, more intentionally and more completely than I knew was possible when we first began.” Sonam concluded: “Thank you for building this life with me. For the laughter, the friendship, the resilience, the family and the kind of love that evolves instead of fades. There’s nobody else I’d rather do this life with. Happy anniversary my love. #everydayphenomenal.” Sonam Kapoor Shares First Photo With Newborn Son From Hospital: Actress Expresses Gratitude After Giving Birth (View Post).

Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 10-Year Journey With Anand Ahuja

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Sonam married Anand in 2018. In 2022, they welcomed their first son, Vayu. The couple became parents to their second son in 2026. On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).