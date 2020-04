Ranchi, Apr 30 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, as the total number of cases rose to 110 in Jharkhand, health officials said here.

All the three cases are reported from Ranchi.

Officials said the state now has 88 active cases. While 19 patients have been cured, three died.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)