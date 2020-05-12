5 Booked for Assaulting Man Who Questioned Them Teasing Daughter&her Friend

Wayanad, May 12 (PTI): Five people have been booked by police for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old man who had questioned them for teasing his daughter and her friend.

Police said the man and his daughter, in their complaint, said the five teased her and her friend on May 9 and assaulted him when he objected to it and questioned them.

A search is on to nab the culprits, police said, adding that the girl's statement has already been recorded. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)