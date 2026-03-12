Thiruvananthapuram, March 12: An emotional video showing the final working day of a State Bank of India (SBI) employee in Kerala has gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of thousands of viewers. The clip, filmed at an SBI branch in Thiruvananthapuram, captures the quiet yet powerful moment when a long-serving bank employee completes her last official task before retirement.

The video was shared online by a colleague named Reshma, who also works at the branch and is known locally as an artist. In the footage, the employee can be seen calmly finishing her final entries on the computer, marking the end of a career that spanned several decades in the banking sector.

SBI Employee’s Emotional Retirement Farewell in Kerala Goes Viral



Unlike many viral videos filled with dramatic scenes, viewers praised this moment for its simplicity and authenticity. As she finishes her last entry, colleagues gather around her desk, presenting gifts and a certificate of appreciation to honour her years of dedicated service.

The clip quickly gained traction online, crossing more than one million views and prompting emotional reactions from users. Many noted that employees of her generation witnessed the complete transformation of Indian banking, from manual ledger books and handwritten entries to today’s fully digital banking systems.

Several social media users described the video as a reminder of a vanishing workplace culture, where employees often spent their entire careers at one institution and formed strong bonds with colleagues.

During the farewell, the branch manager also presented the retiring employee with a certificate recognising her long years of service to SBI, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the steady contributions of public sector workers.

For many viewers, the viral video represents more than just a retirement moment. It captures the emotional weight of a “last day at work,” marking the end of a long professional journey built on dedication, discipline, and community.

