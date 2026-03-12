California [US], March 12 (ANI): World No. 14 Jack Draper produced one of the biggest results of the Indian Wells Open after defeating Serbian legend and World No. 3 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Round 16 contest, while several top seeds progressed further in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Draper battled past Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in a hard-fought encounter at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, surviving a tense deciding-set tie-break to seal a memorable victory. Draper showed composure under pressure against the 24-time Grand Slam champion, rallying after losing the opening set and eventually edging the Serbian in a gripping decider. Aryna Sabalenka Shares Romantic Proposal Video Following Engagement to Oakberry Founder Georgios Frangulis.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz continued his fine form as the Spaniard advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6(2) in straight sets on Thursday. Alcaraz dominated the opening set before closing the match in a second-set tie-break. The Spaniard extended his winning run this season and is set to face Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals on March 13. Daniil Medvedev also moved forward in the tournament after defeating American Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-4.

On the women's side, world number one Sabalenka showcased her dominance by defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

The Belarusian displayed her trademark power and consistency to progress into the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament. Meanwhile, Australian qualifier Talia Gibson pulled off a surprise win over Italy's and World No. 7 Jasmine Paolini with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory to book a place in the last eight. Viral Video Shows Players Running As Swarm of Bees Halts ITF W100 Bengaluru Open Match Between Talia Gibson and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

Earlier, Jannik Sinner secured a hard-fought win against Joao Fonseca to advance to his third quarter-final in Indian Wells. In a 7-6(6), 7-6(4) victory, Sinner was pushed to his limits before the Italian ultimately clinched the win with a late surge in the second-set tie-break.

Germany's Alexander Zverev delivered a solid performance to defeat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles clash. The German star maintained control throughout the contest with powerful serving and baseline dominance to seal his place in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)