5 ITBP Jawans Test COVID-19 Positive in Delhi in Last 48 Hours

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Five Jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 here in the last 48 hours."In the last 48 hours, five jawans of ITBP have tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi. Two of them were performing law and order duty in Delhi with the police," said the ITBP. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19.He said that medical teams will conduct door-to-door health checkups."There are 3,515 positive cases of COVID-19. 1,094 people have recovered. People living in 'Red Zones' will be screened again. Medical teams will conduct door to door health checkups," he said.The Union Health Ministry has classified districts across all States and Union Territories as Red, Orange and Green zones with 130, 284 and 319 such zones respectively across the country, as on April 30.All four major metropolitan cities -- Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai -- have been classified as red zones.The other major cities which are under the red zone are -- Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, and others. (ANI)

