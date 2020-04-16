55 Countries Approved to Get HCQ, 21 to Get It on Commercial Basis

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 55 countries have been approved to get Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug out of which 21 countries will get it on a commercial basis and others on a grant, that is in very small quantities, informed sources told ANI on Thursday.India has also approved the supply of HCQ to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources said.Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the government has more than enough stock of HCQ for meeting the current requirement. It had said that the Centre has done proper preparation and planning with respect to current and future requirements of the drug.Sources further said that the total number of Indians infected with COVID-19 abroad is 3,036 from 53 countries while Indians infected with COVID-19 who died abroad are 25. "Our advice is to stay put and reach out to the Indian missions which will provide maximum support."So far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA's) 24-hour COVID-19 control room has received 18,000 emails from across the world, 5,000 phone calls and 2,000 public grievances. India has repatriated 35,000 foreign nationals from 38 countries, as per sources.India's coronavirus tally is at 12,380 cases said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

